Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
Another cold front, more snow Wednesday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest on timing and amounts
Warming up Tuesday, but it's not going to last. Another cold front will cool us back down for Wednesday. Find out when snow is expected, how m…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …