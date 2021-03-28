 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

