It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.