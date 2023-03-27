It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…