Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

