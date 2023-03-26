It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Racine, WI
