Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

