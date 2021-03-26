Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
