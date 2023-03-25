Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Racine, WI
