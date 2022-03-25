Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.