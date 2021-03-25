Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.