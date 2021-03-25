The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
