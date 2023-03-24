Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Racine, WI
