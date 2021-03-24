Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.