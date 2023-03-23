Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.