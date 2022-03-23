Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
