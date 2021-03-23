Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Racine, WI
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
