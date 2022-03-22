Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.