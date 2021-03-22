 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

