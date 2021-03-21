Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.