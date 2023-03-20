Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 20 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with w…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…