Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.