It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Below normal temperatures today and scattered snow showers expected during Friday evening activities. Find out how long the snow will stick ar…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
While many will reach the mid to upper 40s today, a cold front will be sweeping through bringing the warming trend to an end. A chance for a l…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …