Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

