Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Racine, WI
