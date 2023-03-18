It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 20 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Racine, WI
