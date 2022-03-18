Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.