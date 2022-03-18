Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Racine, WI
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
