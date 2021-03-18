Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.