It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…