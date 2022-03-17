Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. …
This evening in Racine: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. W…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks sh…