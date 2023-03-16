Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…