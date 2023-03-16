Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.