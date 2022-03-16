 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

