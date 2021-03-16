Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
