Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Snow comes to an end Friday, but more on the way for Saturday night and Sunday in southern Wisconsin
Light to moderate snow still coming down this morning. We'll dry out by the evening, but another low pressure system and cold front will bring…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…