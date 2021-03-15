Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Racine, WI
