Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Racine, WI
