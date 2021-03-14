The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Racine, WI
