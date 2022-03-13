Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Racine, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

