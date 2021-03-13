Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.