 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News