Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Racine, WI
