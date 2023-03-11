Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Racine, WI
