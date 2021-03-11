Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Racine: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Racin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 48…
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
This evening in Racine: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Sunday. The fo…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in …
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s.…