It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Isolated rain showers this morning. Then a cold front will work over us and another chance for rain and snow will move in. Track the activity …
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…