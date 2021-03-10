 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

