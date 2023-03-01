Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.