Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Racine, WI
