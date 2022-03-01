Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Sunday, with temperatures in th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 20-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturd…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket …