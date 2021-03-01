 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

