Racine will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.