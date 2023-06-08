Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
