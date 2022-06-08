Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.