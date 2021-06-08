 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

