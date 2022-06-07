Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to r…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable…