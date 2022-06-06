Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.