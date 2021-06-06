Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Sunday. Th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…